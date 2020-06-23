BROOKVILLE — A New Bethlehem man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from Brookville Police while driving on a suspended license.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Jacob Clark Seth, 36, of New Bethlehem, including fleeing or attempting to elude officers, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, driving the wrong way, speeding, and driving with unsafe equipment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were checking doors on Main Street when a maroon sedan with a loud exhaust sped by, heading west. A witness told the police that same vehicle had been parked next to the police vehicle flickering its headlights on and off.
One of the officers also noted being flipped off by the driver, later identified as Seth. As police were conducting patrol around town, a vehicle matching this description pulled up behind them. The vehicle was not loud until it turned to go up West Main Street, getting loud on the hill.
The officers turned around and activated their overhead lights to follow the vehicle. Once they caught up to it, Seth allegedly turned down the ramp from State Route 28 to State Route 322, going the wrong way. Seth allegedly began speeding, reaching about 74 miles per hour to evade the police.
Officers called the registration number into Jefferson County Control. The officers were advised to stop the chase by Chief Vince Markle. The registration number came back as a dead tag, but was later found under temporary registration to belong to R. H. Watkins Motors. Through this, officers were able to link the vehicle back to Seth.
It was then found that Seth’s license is currently suspended for DUI. When Seth was brought to the Brookville Police Department for questioning, one of the officers present was able to identify Seth as the individual who flipped off the officers.
Seth is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.