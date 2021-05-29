DuBOIS — Page Publishing Inc. is pleased to announce the release of a gripping work of fiction by local author and retired newspaper publisher Jason Gray, Jr. of DuBois.
The setting of the novel “Accalia’s Children” is the early 1950s in the old mining town of Park City, Utah, where silver mines are closing, miners fleeing, saloons, shops, houses, and brothels shuttering, while evil prowls in the darkness of back alleys, brutally ripping apart victims with razor sharp teeth and claws.
While authorities search for a rabid canine predator, newspaper reporters Jamie Lamb and Beverly Aaron connect the slayings to something far more sinister and widespread. A sociopathic killer, tied to a wolf-worshipping cult, is waging a crusade of murder in the name of religious cleansing throughout northeastern Utah.
“Through three decades of family ski adventures in the fabled powdered snow of the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, we have been fascinated by the history of Park City, which has transitioned from a ghost town of 1,100 in the mine-closing era of the ‘50’s to the modern, mega ski resort town of today,” said Gray.
“It occurred to me that the period between the mining and recreational booms, similar to the canyons between the majestic peaks, would be a wonderful setting for a murder mystery, and that the abandoned mine shaft house at the base of Bonanza ski lift would make an eerie refuge for a fugitive on the run.”
Along their investigative path to identify the killer, Jamie and Beverly encounter a mysterious white husky, who’s canine instincts and intelligence help solve the murders, but lead them into mortal danger. The story of all three is one of perseverance, intrigue, loyalty, and bonding, interwoven with the complexities of their lives – past and present – in a search that will determine their fates and their futures.
“Accalia’s Children” follows two other widely-acclaimed novels by the author published in recent years, “A Journey Beyond” and “Washed Away.” Gray’s novels are available in paperback and e-reader formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple iTunes and Google Play websites.
Gray resides with his wife, Libby, in Treasure Lake and has been active in community service since his retirement.