BROCKWAY – Brockway Police Chief Troy Bell has a month in on his new job and is thankful to be in the community.
Bell is from Reynoldsville and was the police chief there for many years. The new move was a difficult decision for him.
“Brockway gave me an opportunity to make things better for me and my family,” he said. “Reynoldsville is and always will be my hometown, Brockway is where I work now. There were different positives and negatives about working for each community, but ultimately, I felt I needed to make the decision and accept the position here in Brockway.”
Bell said that his view of law enforcement will be the same in Brockway as it was in Reynoldsville. He plans to develop relationships with the residents and help them when they are in need.
“Both communities are roughly the same size, and, I would imagine, produce a similar amount of calls for service,” he said. “Working in a smaller populated area, it won’t take long for me to get to know others and them to get to know me. I plan to develop a relationship with the community here and assist them in any way I can. I am fulfilling the same role here in Brockway as I have for several years in Reynoldsville.”
Bell said that the only real change for him is the scenery. Bell said that his first month went smoothly with Brockway’s other officers and past police chief Terry Young answering questions. As the season changes, he is eager to see the community’s summer activity.
“I will be excited to see the activity that takes place in the park here in Brockway once school lets out and summer kicks off,” he said. “The park here in town is beautiful, and I imagine it will be full of life when the temperatures begin to rise and the sun comes out.”
Bell is getting to know the area and meeting with various agencies to prepare for his first Old Fashioned Fourth of July as police chief. As Bell settles in, he is optimistic for his future in the community.
“I am excited to start a new job here in Brockway and hope to be able to finish off my career here,” he said. “This is a beautiful town, and hopefully once I’m settled, I can possibly look into the option to move a little closer to the community I’ll be working with.”