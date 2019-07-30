BROOKVILLE –A New Castle man faces misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, assault, and recklessly endangering another following a July 23 incident.
Marienville State Police filed nine charges against James Curtis Grissom, 39, of New Castle, June 28, including five misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, assault, and disorderly conduct, as well as four summary charges of harassment, damage to property, careless driving, and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police were dispatched in response to a report of domestic assault on Route 36 in Eldred Township. The victim reportedly was at the Brookville Emergency Room at the time the report was made. Police interviewed her in the emergency room.
Grissom, the victim, and a 3-year-old allegedly were driving on Interstate 80 from Corsica to Brookville to go to the victim’s mother’s house when Grissom reportedly began driving at excessive speeds. The victim asked him to slow down. Grissom refused, and the victim reportedly told him she would call 911. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Grissom threw the victim’s phone to the back of the vehicle, and then punched and pushed the victim when she tried to grab it. Grissom then continued to speed the rest of the way to their destination.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, once they arrived at their destination, Grissom took the victim’s phone and smashed it on the ground, breaking it. He then allegedly hit the victim in the face with his fist. The victim reportedly grabbed the child and began running towards her mother’s house, shouting for help. Grissom allegedly chased her, choked her, and slammed her on the ramp to the house, then kicked her once she was down.
Grissom then reportedly left the property, and said he was going to kill himself by getting hit by a vehicle. He allegedly stood in the middle of Route 36 shouting, before eventually walking away. About three hours later he reportedly texted the victim to say that he had retrieved his truck and was back in New Castle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, visible injury was visible on the victim’s right cheek, forehead, left hand, left elbow, and right gluteal area. Visible injury reportedly was also observed on the child’s left middle back area. The victim also reportedly showed police her broken phone.
Grissom was held in the Jefferson County Jail from July 25-29 before posting bail. He is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.