BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces 913 felony counts of child pornography following a new development in an existing investigation.
According to the Brookville Police Department, new charges have been filed against Michael Todd Wonderling, 46, of Brookville. Wonderling was initially charged with 35 felony counts of possession of child pornography on April 17.
The charges rose out of a joint investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Brookville Police Department.
Wonderling was a math teacher in the Brockway Area School District.
According to the press release, Wonderling is now being charged with 913 counts of possession of child pornography, and 11 counts of criminal use of a communications facility.
The new charges come from information recovered by computer forensic specialists.
Unable to post $60,000 bail, Wonderling was held in the Jefferson County Jail on April 17. He was released on April 18 after posting $6,000 cash security, and has remained free since that time. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.