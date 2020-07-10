BROOKVILLE — A new case has been opened against Andy Ryan Powell, 31, of Sykesville, including 4,620 felony charges related to the case open against him for the alleged rape of four children.
The Brookville Borough Police initially filed charges on May 21 including six felony charges for rape of a child, statutory sexual assault; 11 years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offense, and one misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure.
This case has since been waived in the district court, and moved to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. Since this was filed, interviews with the four victims were conducted with Western PA Cares of Kids about the alleged assault.
Powell is now facing 462 counts of rape of a child, 462 counts for statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, 462 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 462 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 462 counts of unlawful contact with minor –sexual offenses, 462 counts of sexual assault, 462 counts of incenst of minor; complainant under 13 years old, 462 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, 462 counts of endangering the welfare of children and 462 counts of dissemination of sexually explicit material to minors.
The youngest victim said during the interview that the first time Powell allegedly had sex with her was when she was 6 years old. According to court documents, Powell “taught her how to do ‘it’” by showing her videos of people having sex.
The second victim reported during the interview that Powell allegedly had sex with her. She said she was 9 years old when this started, and he would also show her videos of adults having sex.
The third victim could not remember when Powell began having sex with him, but the most recent time had been in May. He also told the interviewer that Powell had tried to offer money for sex from him and one of the other victims, which he declined because he “didn’t want to ‘do it.’’
The fourth victim told the interviewer that Powell would randomly show up at her home without telling anyone, so she would never know when he was going to show up. The victim said when she was about 12 years old, she got the courage to tell Powell she didn’t want to do “it” anymore. Powell also allegedly showed her videos of people having sex.
Powell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.