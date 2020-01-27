REYNOLDSVILLE — A new victim has come forward with allegations against former Jefferson County Constable Paul Pape, reporting he attempted to exchange sex for the arrest of someone in 2014.
The Office of the Attorney General filed charges against Paul Joseph Pape, 56, of Punxsutawney on Jan. 13, including official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a special agent from the Attorney General’s office met and interviewed the victim at the State Police Punxsutawney Barracks on Oct. 3. The victim told the agent Pape contacted her on Facebook in August 2014. He allegedly sent her pictures of his house and motorcycle, then asked if she would go on a date with him.
The victim reported the two spent about an hour together having lunch at the Brockway Fox’s on Aug. 9, after which they exchanged cell phone numbers. She then said Pape texted and called her on Aug. 10 to ask if she wanted to move in with him, which she declined.
Pape then allegedly told her there was a warrant out for her child’s father. He allegedly told her if she did not want to move in with him, she could just have sex with him. When the victim declined this, Pape allegedly told her he would not arrest her ex unless she had sex with him.
He then told the victim that the child’s father ran from him when he tried to arrest him on the warrant. She told Pape she wanted him arrested, to which Pape allegedly again told her he would if she had sex with him, according to court reports.
The victim told police she was with her father when this conversation took place. He was also interviewed, and reportedly confirmed what the victim told the agent. She had also messaged a friend on Facebook about the incident, and provided police with a copy of the Facebook messages.
Pape has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana. The jury selection for his previous case in the Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Mar. 16 with President Judge John Foradora.