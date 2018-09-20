DuBOIS — A proposal by the Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association to build a new comfort center at the Cayman Landing Campground moved forward Monday night with the approval of a lot consolidation by the Sandy Township supervisors.
Prior to the meeting, the supervisors conducted a public hearing for the property owner, TLPOA, of 13 Treasure Lake, DuBois. The TLPOA requested an amendment to the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development.
The requested amendment would consolidate lots 1184 and 1185 in Section 19 of Treasure Lake, which is located in Sandy Township.
No public comments were made at the hearing.
The supervisors approved the lot consolidation, 5-0, during their regular township meeting which followed the hearing and the municipal authority meeting.
The lot consolidation will allow the to develop a new 24 foot, 8 inch by 54 foot, 8 inch comfort center, according to Zoning Officer Jim Keck. The newly created parcel will contain 0.15 acres. The comfort center is expected to contain a laundry area with eight Unisex bathrooms with showers, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
The sewage planning for the proposed project is in the hands of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at this time, so the township’s approval is contingent on finalization of the DEP approval, Keck said. The township planning commission reviewed this at the special meeting on Sept. 7.
Zoning report
In his August zoning report, Keck said a total of 14 permits were issued. Total construction costs were listed at $787,804. In those 14 permits, there was one new home.
Authorization to bid
The supervisors approved township Engineer Perry Bowser’s request to bid 2,500 tons of anti-skid material.
Aqua filtration plant
Following the meeting, an executive session was held by the supervisors to discuss the proposed Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. filtration plant at Treasure Lake.
Solicitor Greg Kruk said a decision could be made at the supervisors’ next regular meeting on Oct. 1.
