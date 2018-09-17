DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Community Concert Association will be presenting three concerts for the 2018-19 season, with the first one to be held Sunday, featuring The Atlantic City Boys Show.
DACCA has been bringing artists and audiences together in the DuBois Area for 55 years.
“Each season we provide exceptional, professional performances,” said President Frank Foulkrod. “As a non-profit organization 501(C)(3), all money raised through memberships and sponsorships is used to provide concerts for people of all ages, and to provide outreach opportunities for the youth of our area.”
At present, the association’s membership stands at 635.
DACCA will present three concerts for the 2018-2019 season at the DuBois Area Middle School. They include:
Sunday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m., The Atlantic City Boys Show features four great front vocalists who each take a turn with the leads and the crowd interaction. The Atlantic City Boys’ show is a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. It is an exciting mix of world class vocals featuring the rock-n-roll harmonies of the Beach Boys, Drifters, BeeGees, Beatles, and the Rat Pack, Foulkrod said.
Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m., Celtic Angels create a magical, awe-inspiring event encompassing dance with vocal and instrumental Irish and holiday favorites.
Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3 p.m., Michael Amante, “America’s Tenor,” is a celebrated singer whose voice and presence has captivated audiences and critics around the world.
“I think it’s going to be an outstanding season of music,” Foulkrod said. “They are all world class performers. We try to keep the quality as good as if not better than the year before. It’s a very worthwhile membership. You get three shows for the price of membership.”
Adult season tickets are $50, patron memberships are $75, and include one season ticket. Sponsor memberships are $250 and include four season tickets. Benefactor memberships are $400 and up and include six season tickets. Names of patrons, sponsors, and benefactors will appear in the concert programs and in a power point presentation at the concerts. Gift certificates are available. Children 18 years and under are admitted free with a ticket holder (limit three).
Season tickets will be available at the door on Sunday, according to Foulkrod.
For additional information, contact Foulkrod at 371-1764 or Marcheta Kovalyak at 814-653-2986.
