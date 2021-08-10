DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District’s new sign and digital message center, located in front of E.J. Mansell Stadium and the DuBois Area Middle School on Liberty Boulevard, was installed Monday by employees from Sekula Sign Corp., DuBois.
In June, the DuBois Area School Board awarded a $77,092.50 bid to Sekula Signs for a digital sign, which replaces an older sign on Liberty Boulevard. Sekula Signs was the lowest bidder meeting specifications.
The money for the sign has been donated to the district by NexTier Bank, which currently leases the building next to the district Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said the goal is for the digital sign to be operational prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“Once the installation phase is complete, we will continue with the electrical phase which consists of running underground power from the district office to the digital sign,” said Benton. “Once the sign is operational, our team will engage in training to learn more about all of the features and capabilities of the sign. After our teachers and students return, we plan to integrate the digital sign into our curriculum to engage students in ways to connect and communicate with our school community in a timely, useful and engaging manner.
“The premise behind the digital sign is to showcase the amazing things happening in our school district,” said Benton. “The top of the sign reads ‘DuBois Area School District’ as it is intended to be an inclusive cornerstone highlighting all six schools. The digital sign provides us with an opportunity to tell our own story and to recognize the academic, extra-curricular and extraordinary accomplishments of our staff and students.”
The LED message display consists of a Watchfire 18-line full color 10mm double faced outdoor electronic message center, according to Benton. The text entry mode is capable to display 18 lines of 3-inch high characters with a full screen 60 inches high by 144 inches wide with full graphic animations.
“The 4G wireless capabilities create endless opportunities and we can’t wait to showcase the capabilities of this sign,” said Benton.
Once again, said Benton, the district expressed appreciation to Dan Baronick, senior vice president North Central PA market manager at NexTier Bank, for the donation to purchase this sign.
“Together, we (the school district and NexTier Bank) were able to designate the donation in a way that benefits our entire community as a communication gateway for many years to come,” said Benton.