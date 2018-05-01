DuBOIS — Albert Varacallo III, who was appointed to the DuBois Area School Board last week, said unity within the community is one of the greatest needs in the district.
“That and communication is important, making sure everybody is informed because I think the school district is doing a lot of good things in this area,” said Varacallo. ‘However, I don’t know if the community necessarily knows all the good things. So for me, it’s more about bringing everyone together as far as the community goes and keeping the communication open is a real important part of that.”
Varacallo’s comments were made during a special board meeting held last week for the purpose of interviewing the two candidates for the vacant seat.
The Region A seat, which represents the City of DuBois, was left vacant after the April 3 resignation of Director Ben Haugh, who resigned for personal reasons. Interested candidates submitting a letter of interest to the district included Varacallo and Dustan R. Dodd.
After the interviews, the board adjourned the special meeting. During the regular board meeting that same night, Varacallo was appointed.
The next question posed by the board was: “Financial resources are often limited. What, in your opinion, can be done to help our district gain support for spending our finances on areas of need?”
“It’s similar to what I just said about both parties keeping community involved and informed,” Varacallo said. “For me it’s letting them know all the programs that are going on within the school district because I think there is money in this area. People just need to know what their money is going toward. So I think as long as that is known, I think people will end up giving more, and that will help out financial resources and financial needs within the school.”
When asked what his experience with budgets has been, Varacallo said he was asked to be on the board of the Free Medical Clinic of DuBois two years ago.
“I was a part of the financial committee there, and I am currently serving on that as well, so it’s actually kind of opened my eyes as far as keeping things running smoothly and actually opened my eyes as far as being a part of the board as well,” Varacallo said. “I’m not completely well versed in all that, however, if information’s presented in front of me, I feel like I can make a sound decision as far as what is going to work financially and how we can spend more effectively.”
Varacallo said he is also a new homeowner within the school district and is “learning a crash course in home ownership and things like that financially.”
The next question involved what the district has done well or not done well over the last few years?
Varacallo said he has heard the district’s reputation has not been the greatest, but he doesn’t understand because he believes a lot of good things have been done such as the programs and school security. He said he hopes to help the board shine a more positive light on the district.
Another question addressed by Varacallo regarded what he sees as future opportunities for the district.
Varacallo said he is excited about the possibility of the district building a new elementary school.
“I really like helping startups and new things come to life. I love the challenge of that, and really making it grow because then it’s all on you in the end,” he said. “If you’re starting something new, if it does well, you get credit, if it doesn’t do well then you get the blame of it. But I really like seeing that through, really finding a win-win for everybody. I think that the school district is looking for that in the community.”
In his closing remarks to the board, Varacallo said he cares about the community and the district.
“My main goal is trying to help the kids,” Varacallo said. “It’s my passion and I feel like I can do that on another level as part of the school board. It would actually be an honor to be part of the school board.”
