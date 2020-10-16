LUTHERSBURG — A new Dollar General is currently under construction at 1110 Carson Hill Road (Route 219) in Brady Township, between Salem and Luthersburg.
The store will be approximately 9,100 square feet with a 7,300 square foot sales floor, said Mary Kathryn Colbert of Dollar General Public Relations.
“We anticipate the store to open in December 2020, pending any construction delays,” said Colbert.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Colbert said. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store, she said.
Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General sells foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing.