ST. MARYS — The new downtown park in St. Marys was officially named during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
Local schools were involved in submitting their ideas for the park’s name, said City Manager Joe Fleming. The schools suggestions were:
- South St. Marys Street Elementary School: Depot Park
- St. Marys Area Middle School: Diamond Park or Straub Park
- St. Marys Area High School: Elk Creek Park
- St. Marys Catholic Elementary School: Cobblestone Creek Park
- St. Marys Catholic Middle/High School: Elk Creek, Riverside, Bavarian, Ubung or Benedictine Park or Our Lady of the Park
- City of St. Marys staff: Bayern, Founders Park, Mariendstadt Park or Station Park
Ultimately, council decided on the name “Downtown Event Park,” a suggestion made my Mayor Chris Pletcher.
Bids for the downtown park project on Depot Street were received July 16, which includes constructing concrete walkways, handicapped-accessible concrete parking area, a concrete slab for the fitness court, an electrical conduit and concrete light pedestal, according to the letter to council.
The city will be matching a Greenways Block Grant through the North Central Regional Development Planning Commission. Total funds available are $55,000.
Kane Lawn and Garden of Kane was the winning bidder, coming in at $52,452.
Fleming also gave an update on city projects, noting that the Airport Road project is almost completed, and the Sara Road construction is taking longer due to weather delays.
A purchase order was submitted for a fire engine to replace Elk Engine 14, he said, which has been in service for 30 years. There is typically a 20-25-year turnaround for these.
“The projected time frame for the project is 14 months,” he said.
The City of St. Marys also entered into an agreement with Salter Communications, Inc. of St. Marys for the providing of marketing and public relations services on the local television channel, with public access for the City of St. Marys.
“The intent of this agreement is to expand the quantity and quality of programming available for broadcast, and re-broadcast on the channel, in order to make more content and information available to the citizens of St. Marys,” the agreement says.
Certificates
of appreciationPletcher presented certificates of appreciation to representatives of GrafTech and Metco Industries Monday.
For the 2021 fireworks display, headed by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, GrafTech donated $11,000, and Metco, $4,000.
“Given that the fireworks were going to be canceled this year, and the size of the monetary donations, we felt it appropriate to honor and recognize them,” he said.