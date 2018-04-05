DuBOIS — Daymon Ward is the new manager of the DuBois Mall.
He is with the mall’s new management company, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., or JLL, a commercial real estate firm, that took over Jan. 18. The DuBois Mall was previously owned by a group with multiple investors.
Contacted by the Courier Express for an update on the mall, Ward said, “In February, JLL was appointed by the court to be the receiver of DuBois Mall and JLL is also serving as the leasing agent and manager of the mall.
“It is important for the local community to know that DuBois Mall is open and ready for business and we do not expect any operational interruptions to the mall,” he continued.
“JLL is the largest third party manager of malls and shopping centers across the country,” Ward continued. “Our firm has relationships with national, regional and local retailers which enables us to find the right tenant mix for the malls the company leases and manages.
“Our leasing team is already leveraging its local, regional and national relationships with retailers,” Ward said. “Unfortunately, we cannot provide any further details. However, we will be sure to make the local community aware when we have news to share.”
