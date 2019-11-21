DuBOIS — New DuBois Salvation Army captains Andrew and Brianne Spooner, have different stories which led them to “Doing the Most Good” for the Army over the past eight years.
Married for 11 years, Andrew and Brianne came to DuBois most recently from Rochester, Pennsylvania, located between Beaver Falls and Aliquippa.
“I’ve been in The Salvation Army my whole life. My parents were officers. My grandparents were officers,” said Brianne. “I was born in Massachusetts. We moved to Puerto Rico. We moved to Brooklyn. I’ll claim Brooklyn as my home because I lived there the longest.”
She met Andrew at an Urbana missions conference.
“I met him and then he sort of proposed three days later,” said Brianne. “And he actually proposed six months later, and then we got married a year after that.”
They have a 4-year-old daughter, Isaly, and are expecting a second daughter on Dec. 31.
“It might be a Christmas baby the way we were talking at the doctor’s,” said Brianne.
While Brianne doesn’t know what it’s like to be in one place for very long, Andrew is from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“I grew up and lived in the same house my whole life,” said Andrew.
Until now.
“We love adventures,” Brianne said with a smile. “We get phone calls. And they say, ‘We’re sending you here.’ And we say, ‘Okay.’ We have six weeks to pack and show up.”
DuBois is their fifth location since they became officers eight years ago.
The Salvation Army tries to keep its officers in one location for about three to five years, said Brianne.
“I think maybe they just kind of look at your gifts as an officer and see what you can bring to a community,” she said.
Andrew didn’t grow up in The Salvation Army so he didn’t see how it would impact his whole life.
“I grew up in other churches and when I saw The Salvation Army, I saw one of the most, I can’t think of the word, genuine churches that really do what they preach,” he said. “And it’s more than just Sunday. We preach on Sunday, but then we work 100 hours during the week helping people. And to me that was what it was about. Not so much an hour on Sunday, but the impact that we can have on a community of people every day.”
Andrew said they certainly see that through getting clothes, food, paying utility bills, and then more of the spiritual elements of just talking with people and mentoring people because every time people come in, even for food, if it’s not them, then DuBois Salvation Army social worker Debbie Peterson will sit and talk with them and always ask how they are and how they are doing.
“And getting to just pray with people and help them through times rather than saying, ‘Here’s some food and don’t go hungry,’ but get to help people solve their issues and help them have a better day, is what gets us out of bed every day,” said Andrew.
For Brianne, she said, in some ways people just kind of expected she would become an officer in the Army.
“But for me, it wasn’t a struggle to decide. It was something that I knew I was supposed to do,” she said. “And not just because my parents did it and my grandparents did it, but because I just felt like it’s my place. And we just love taking care of people the best that we can.”
Brianne did other things before becoming an officer, including working as a copy machinist.
“I went to school to be a high school math teacher. I know I did a lot of other things and while I still love all those other things, I see how they’re useful things to have,” Brianne said. “I knew when I was five I wanted to be an officer, but he (Andrew) didn’t know yet. So I was trying to figure out what am I supposed to do here?”
In the Salvation Army, both the husband and wife must be officers; not just one of them, said Brianne.
“It’s teamwork,” she said.
“I got married not thinking that we would be officers and that she would give up her dream or whatever. But I guess somewhere in the back of my head I probably thought it was not going to happen,” said Andrew.
“It was really important to me to not be pushy to him,” she said. “Because there’s hard days, too. And there’s days when you just sit here and throw your face in your hands. And I didn’t want there to ever be a day when he said, ‘You roped me into this.’ So even when he had questions about what officership was going to be like or what doing this was going to be like, I’d send him other places.”
She was six college credits shy of starting student teaching when Andrew said he was ready to be an officer.
They are enjoying the partnership so far.
“We know how each other are feeling and what we’re going through, so it’s good,” Brianne said.
As for their time in DuBois, Brianne said it’s always a new adventure.
“You have to figure out where you fit in the adventure that’s already happening,” she said. “And we have great people here who are well established and they know what is going on.”