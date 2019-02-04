BROCKWAY — A new exhibit at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) celebrates the artwork of both high school students and creative adults.
BCAT’s Annual Student Show opened the new exhibit on Jan. 25, inviting the artists and public to a reception.
The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology on Wood Street is a nonprofit organization and affiliate of the National Center for Arts & Technology. It was established to offer job training to unemployed or underemployed adults, while “inspiring youth through the arts.”
The exhibit includes 65 pieces created by students within the past year, said BCAT Metals/Jewelry Teaching Artist Melissa Lovingood. The pieces are a combination of the work of high school students and “Art After Dark” adults.
“Art After Dark” courses at BCAT are open to both high school students and adults at least 18 years of age. Classes are typically held on weeknights, giving students the opportunity to learn from resident and teaching artists in ceramics, metal arts and painting.
“The work is varied drawings and paintings, and jewelry, metals and ceramics,” Lovingood said of the exhibit, which is open to the public until Feb. 24.
The reception included winners in several categories, Lovingood said, such as a ceramic sculptural carved piece by Meghyn Chandler-Warnsing that earned the “Best in Show High School Award.”
Angela Dragich, an art and mathematics instructor at Jefferson County Vocational Technical School (Jeff Tech) won “Best in Show Adult Student Award,” for a large metal piece titled “Fan of Family Origin” and made of silver, brass, copper and lace.
There also was a “Crowd Favorite Award” on the night of the reception, given to Rhonda Dixon for a turquoise and silver necklace.
For more information, visit www.brockwaycatart.org.
