JOHNSONBURG — A new food delivery service app will be arriving in the Elk County area in the near future, helping independently-owned restaurants that have been hit by COVID-19.
Doug Carnahan of Johnsonburg, founder of “Snackfleet,” creates websites and does graphic-design freelancing for a living.
“The idea for this application came from our conversation with local restaurant owners about their need for such a service, due to the loss of revenues as a result of COVID shutdowns,” he said. “We agreed to invest the money in developing this application out for the local areas, as well as providing the service at little to no cost to the restaurants themselves.”
The application allows customers to order from independently-owned restaurants, said Carnahan, and other businesses offering products through the delivery service.
“We allow a company to scale their delivery orders throughout the day, without having to take on additional payroll expenses,” he added.
Another benefit, Carnahan said, is additional orders are expected, since the service is accessible to many more people. And, restaurants will not face massive fees to use this.
“Our competitors are charging sometimes 40 percent of gross sales, and this is widely known to have terrible consequences on restaurants who already operate with small profit margins,” he said.
The eventual goal is to release Snackfleet all over the state, and eventually further, said Carnahan, but for now, it is limited to Elk County.
Throughout the development of the business model, Carnahan said the application seems to be working well. It also allows local workers to earn extra money for carrying out the deliveries.
Carnahan noted that his wife, Jessica, who feels very connected with the community, wanted to do something to benefit many people during this time.
“This is a real win-win scenario for the local economy, as its objective is simple and transparent,” he said. “We felt we were in a perfect position to execute this idea.”
The plan is to launch the service in the next 30 days, but people can still download and register in the meantime, as well as upload their menus.
“If stores need help with menus, we will be compiling tutorials on the Snackfleet YouTube channel, or they can also call me and I will set them up on the app,” said Carnahan.
Restaurants and drivers can sign up at store.snackfleet.com or download the Snackfleet manager application on an iPhone or Android.
Carnahan noted that some sort of promotional event for drivers will be held in the near future.
Those who are interested in helping can email rocketmunchy@gmail.com or call 814-636-6006.