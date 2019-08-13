ST. MARYS — After taking the month of July off from its monthly board meeting schedule, the St. Marys Area School Board reconvened Monday evening.
New football uniforms for the St. Marys Area High School football team were debuted by team captains Simon Sheley and Forest Cressley at the monthly meeting. The team had its first practice that same day. Senior Cain Pfoutz and junior James Davis are the other two team captains.
The new uniforms and helmets will be debuted at the team’s first game in Ridgway.
Activities Director Terry Straub went over data for area sports teams with the committee, including speaking of more than $6,641 of improvements made at Berwind Park and contributions by Elk County Catholic High School, SMAHS and the American Legion Post 103 baseball teams.
The Post 103 baseball team, which has contributed $17,500 to the park in the past year, Straub said, received a $10,000 grant from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, paying for electric improvements, improving the press box, concession stand and storage shed.
“It gives you an idea of the commaraderie we share with St. Marys Area, ECCHS and the legion,” Straub said.
For the 2019 year, football signups included around 80 youth, Straub said, and 90 uniforms were ordered for about $13,000 out of the $21,824 budget.
Technology supportAaron Simbeck of SMASD technology support also addressed the board, as did Mike Belovesick. The two have worked together for four years now. The current turn-around ticket time for technology problems is three to five minutes, the board was told.
Simbeck said main focuses include incorporating WiFi into more areas within the district, such as the outdoor classroom service installed last year.
“I truly feel our network is a showcase network,” Simbeck said.
Information Technology (IT) employees also updated the projection process in the SMAHS library, Simbeck said, referencing the “Students for Life” presentation held there Aug. 9.
Their biggest focus, though, is security, Simbeck said, with cyber attacks striking schools and municipalities left and right in today’s world.
IT staff members are focused on keeping data safe, keeping firewalls up-to-date and having “backup plans for backup plans.”
“We’re going to be proactive here,” he said.
Simbeck also discussed the roughly 220 cameras in SMASD, which he said they are constantly seeking to improve and keep an eye on.
Belovesick added that “ESD” or “eSchoolData” is replacing the PowerSchool student information software this year. Students have already signed in and checked their schedules in this new system, and more than 25 training sessions were held over the summer.
A letter about the ESD system will be sent to parents shortly, Toth added.
A mid-meeting executive session was held to discuss personnel issues.