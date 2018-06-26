Two vacancies on the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners were filled recently by Scott H. Foradora of DuBois and Dennis R. Fredericks of Amity, to bring the board to its full complement of eight.
Foradora was selected from Region 3, which includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. This position was left vacant when former Game Commissioner David Putnam’s term expired.
Fredericks was selected from Region 2, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties. This position was left vacant when former Game Commissioner Robert Schlemmer’s term expired.
Commissioners are selected from eight geographic areas of the Commonwealth to ensure uniform representation throughout Pennsylvania. Once appointed, however, commissioners represent all Pennsylvania citizens, not just those from their regions.
Foradora grew up in Brockway in Jefferson County, where the hunting tradition runs deep in his family. He’s been hunting since he was 12, more than 40 years. He enjoys hunting all game and trapping in Pennsylvania, but, like many hunters, deer are his favorite, followed by turkeys.
Foradora is a member of the NRA and the Eastern Wild Sheep Foundation.
“The Eastern Wild Sheep Foundation spends a lot of funds for wildlife conservation right here in Pennsylvania,” he said.
When he’s not hunting, fishing or trapping, Foradora can be found in his insurance-business office in DuBois, where he puts his accounting and economics degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania to use.
Foradora said his extensive experience in outdoor Pennsylvania will serve him well while on the Game Commission board.
“I’ll look at issues from our hunters’ perspective,” he said. “It’s an honor to be on the board of an agency with such a proud and storied history. I want to work toward increasing hunter participation, especially with the Mentored Youth Hunting Program. I have three sons who participated in the program, and my wife Paula, who hunts, got involved in that program with my boys as well,” he said.
Fredericks is serving his second term on the board. He served a prior term from 1991 to 1999. He’s the sixth individual to serve a second term as a commissioner. During his prior tenure on the board, he served as chairman of the Wildlife Management Bureau committee for six years of his eight-year term.
Fredericks was born and has lived his entire life in Washington County. He’s a lifelong hunter and trapper, and has hunted all big and small game, but now really enjoys hunting for ruffed grouse.
Fredericks graduated from Penn State Mont Alto campus in 1972 with a degree in forest technology. In 1992, he attended Colorado State University for a structured course in wildlife management designed for individuals who have been politically appointed to a position to affect management policy for wildlife resources.
Fredericks, now retired, had a 42-year career as an environmental engineer and manager of conservation properties and activities for CONSOL Energy, where he was responsible for coordinating natural-resource management on 500,000 acres in several states.
Fredericks is a member of many sportsmen’s organizations and conservation groups, including the NRA, Ruffed Grouse Society, National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited, to name a few.
As a commissioner, Fredericks said he relishes the opportunity to once again work with Game Commission staff to improve the way our wildlife resources are managed.
“First and foremost, the agency needs to be adequately funded, and I will do all I can to get this done,” Fredericks said.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said he welcomes the two new commissioners.
“I’m glad we now have eight Game Commissioners once again,” Burhans said. “I’m sure both gentlemen will put their vast experience in the outdoors and with conservation groups to use for the benefit of sportsmen and women, and all Commonwealth citizens.”
Foradora and Fredericks were appointed June 5. Each will serve four-year terms.
