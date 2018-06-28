DuBOIS — New health, fitness and nutrition textbooks are being purchased by the DuBois Area School District.
Upon the recommendation of Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Anne Young, the board approved the adoption and purchase of the Health Student Edition with Online Student Edition six-year subscription bundle by Glencoe/McGraw Hill (2014 Copyright) in the amount of $5,776.67, which includes shipping.
The book will be used for ninth-grade students being taught health. Teacher Scott Creighton requested a replacement for the previous 2009 edition of which copies were very worn.
Also approved for adoption and purchase was the Food for Today Student Edition by Glencoe/McGraw Hill (2016 Copyright) in the amount of $1,937.70, which includes shipping fees.
This nutrition book will be used for the new high school wellness elective course.
The adoption and purchase of the Food, Nutrition, and Wellness Student Edition by McGraw Hill (2016 Copyright) in the amount of $1,9370, including shipping fees, was approved by the board. This book is also for the new wellness elective course at the high school.
Two history textbooks were approved for adoption and purchase as well, including:
American Government Student Edition plus Digital Courseware six-year license by Magruder’s/Pearson (2016 Copyright) in the amount of $10,597.74, including shipping. This will be used for an elective social studies course at the high school and was requested by teachers Luke Bundy and Chuck Pasternak.
Middle Grades World History Student Survey Edition plus Digital Courseware six-year license by Pearson (2019 Copyright) in the amount of $6,612.90, including shipping. This book will be used for a required social studies course and was requested by teachers Sarah Rishell and Joan Bianco.
The books are being funded through the 2017-18 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.