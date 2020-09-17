ST. MARYS — A long list of new hires, transfers and resignations was accepted by the St. Marys Area School District board of administrators at Monday evening’s meeting.

Transfers effective Aug. 31

  • Sara Eckert transferred as a paraprofessional to Fox Township Elementary School.
  • Louise Samick transferred as a paraprofessional to St. Marys Area Middle School.

Hires, supplemental contracts

  • Steve Bauer, senior class advisor
  • Jamie Petrini, cafeteria aide at SMAMS
  • Terri VanAlstine, secretary at SMAMS
  • Julie Bish, math department chairwoman
  • Danielle Brody, yearbook advisor head and assistant
  • Anthony Defillippi, social studies department chairman
  • Patty Dillinger, 8th grade class advisor
  • Dawn Erich, yearbook advisor
  • Michelle Jackson, senior class advisor and DECA advisor
  • Michelle Jackson, business department chairwoman and health and physical education chairwoman
  • Traci Meeker, 6th grade class advisor
  • Catherine Zimmerman, freshman class advisor
  • Jennifer Tamburlin, freshman class advisor
  • Dana Smith, SMAMS student council advisor
  • Beth Penn, SMAMS yearbook advisor

Sports

  • Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
  • Samuel Miller, assistant junior high wrestling coach
  • Cindy Schuster, assistant cross country coach
  • Steven Simchick, head junior high wrestling coach
  • Dominic Surra, head wrestling coach
  • Tim Henry, girls assistant tennis coach
  • Pat Herzing, assistant wrestling coach
  • Reilly Herzing, assistant volleyball coach
  • Irene Holjencin, head gymnastics coach
  • Mark DeMuro, head swimming coach
  • Leona Hoohuli, head girls basketball coach
  • Lawrence Conway, head coach of 5th/6th grade basketball
  • Ann Defillippi, musical choreographer and advisor of outdoor/indoor color guard
  • Jennifer Tamburlin, head coach of varsity dance teams

Transportation

The following bus stops were approved:

  • 1555 Bucktail Road
  • 1018 South Michael Road
  • 907 Filmore Road

The following school bus drivers were approved for Muccio School Transportation:

  • David Michael
  • Portia Beisole
  • Jamie Petrini

Resignations

Resignations from Brandi Biddle, St. Marys Area Middle School secretary, and Julie Wonderling, school physician, were accepted.

