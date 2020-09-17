ST. MARYS — A long list of new hires, transfers and resignations was accepted by the St. Marys Area School District board of administrators at Monday evening’s meeting.
Transfers effective Aug. 31
- Sara Eckert transferred as a paraprofessional to Fox Township Elementary School.
- Louise Samick transferred as a paraprofessional to St. Marys Area Middle School.
Hires, supplemental contracts
- Steve Bauer, senior class advisor
- Jamie Petrini, cafeteria aide at SMAMS
- Terri VanAlstine, secretary at SMAMS
- Julie Bish, math department chairwoman
- Danielle Brody, yearbook advisor head and assistant
- Anthony Defillippi, social studies department chairman
- Patty Dillinger, 8th grade class advisor
- Dawn Erich, yearbook advisor
- Michelle Jackson, senior class advisor and DECA advisor
- Michelle Jackson, business department chairwoman and health and physical education chairwoman
- Traci Meeker, 6th grade class advisor
- Catherine Zimmerman, freshman class advisor
- Jennifer Tamburlin, freshman class advisor
- Dana Smith, SMAMS student council advisor
- Beth Penn, SMAMS yearbook advisor
Sports
- Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
- Samuel Miller, assistant junior high wrestling coach
- Cindy Schuster, assistant cross country coach
- Steven Simchick, head junior high wrestling coach
- Dominic Surra, head wrestling coach
- Tim Henry, girls assistant tennis coach
- Pat Herzing, assistant wrestling coach
- Reilly Herzing, assistant volleyball coach
- Irene Holjencin, head gymnastics coach
- Mark DeMuro, head swimming coach
- Leona Hoohuli, head girls basketball coach
- Lawrence Conway, head coach of 5th/6th grade basketball
- Ann Defillippi, musical choreographer and advisor of outdoor/indoor color guard
- Jennifer Tamburlin, head coach of varsity dance teams
Transportation
The following bus stops were approved:
- 1555 Bucktail Road
- 1018 South Michael Road
- 907 Filmore Road
The following school bus drivers were approved for Muccio School Transportation:
- David Michael
- Portia Beisole
- Jamie Petrini
Resignations
Resignations from Brandi Biddle, St. Marys Area Middle School secretary, and Julie Wonderling, school physician, were accepted.