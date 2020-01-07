ST. MARYS — New Horizons Fitness Fun in St. Marys will host a “Ninja Kids Competition” Saturday, Jan. 11, where youth can both stay active and have a great time showing off their inner ninja.
Leroy Kopp, owner of New Horizons Healthy Foods in St. Marys, opened “Fitness Fun” gym Sept. 4. It’s both a for-profit business and headquarters for the Healthy Heroes League and its events.
The fitness center is another extension of Kopp’s healthy community vision, offering outlets for both adults and children to stay active, as well as aiming to empower and educate Elk County youth and their families on being healthy.
The building where the Fitness Fun gym is located is connected to the plant and science-based food store, now located on Brusselles Street.
Events that day may include rope climbing, a rock wall, balance obstacles, jumping, an obstacle course and jousting, and will be held between 3-6 p.m. The competition is free for Healthy Heroes or gym members, and $3 for others. Prizes will be awarded to various age groups.
Kopp says throughout the winter season, he will also be working to expand the gym, hopefully by April or May.
Fitness Fun will also host a “Glow Party” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a Family Fitness Competition Feb. 8 between 3-6 p.m.
“Fitness Fun is fitness for people of all ages, and the real niche is that you can workout while your kids play or workout themselves,” Kopp said. “It’s also the most fun place to have a birthday party.”
For more information, visit the New Horizon Healthy Foods/Fitness Fun or the Healthy Hero League Facebook pages. Kopp can also be contacted by email at koppleroy@yahoo.com.