DuBOIS — A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the DuBois Area Middle School and DuBois Area Senior High School will cost the district nearly $400,000.
At its April board meeting, directors awarded the bid for the HVAC upgrades to low bidder Overdorf Snyder Mechanical in the amount of $373,373, as recommended by Tower Engineering.
The low bid received is approximately 6 percent higher than the original design estimate, according to information provided by David J. Kuretich of Tower Engineering.
The added cost can be attributed to required work not in the original design estimate. The additional work included:
- Modifications to existing power panels, rooftop conduit and wiring required to allow for rooftop unit replacement.
- Replacement of the two existing hydronic circulation pumps to allow for rooftop unit heat rejection to pool water.
Given the close range of bid prices received, a 3.6 percent difference, Tower concluded the actual cost of the work has been represented in bid results.
CenClear agreement
The board also authorized Superintendent Luke Lansberry to sign the Care Coordination Agreement between CenClear Child Services Inc., and the district for collaborative treatment planning and care coordination activities.
Truck purchases
The board approved the purchase of two 2018 Ford F-250 trucks at a total cost of $70,923.30 ($35,461.65 each) through CoSTARS, which is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing agreement. The total cost includes ladder racks, snow plows and amber lights.
General Supply bid
The board awarded the general supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $21,123.63 and the art supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $10,033.14 for the 2018-19 school year.
Riverview Intermediate Unit budget
The General Operating Budget of the Riverview Intermediate Unit for 2018-19 in the amount of $1,349,969, which was approved by the intermediate unit board of directors on March 7, and authorized the board president and secretary to sign the Resolution Concerning Intermediate Unit Budget, as submitted. The district’s estimated contribution is $57,443, which represents a $137 increase from the prior year.
Copy machines lease
The board approved entering into a 48-month lease agreement with Ricoh for copy machines. The proposed lease includes four copy machines — one at Juniata Elementary, one at Oklahoma Elementary, one at the middle school and one at the high school — that will replace four current copiers which have expired leases.
Previous to this approval, the board rescinded action taken at the Jan. 25 meeting to enter into the same agreement with Xerox (Way Copy Solutions).
