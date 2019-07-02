Several years ago, Paul Sprague, past commander of the DuBois American Legion Montgomery Post #17, learned of how Liberty Boulevard in DuBois got its name.
“After World War I, the City of DuBois, as a way of honoring and remembering the returning veterans, renamed part of what had been known originally as Plank Road to Liberty Boulevard,” said Sprague.
Last year, which marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Sprague stopped by the DuBois Area Historical Society in downtown DuBois to see if they had any information on the naming of the boulevard and to see if there was some way they could honor the veterans of 100 years ago.
History of Liberty BoulevardPlank Road was built so that people could travel across the low-lying areas of Beaver Meadow and provide access to the Pennsylvania RailRoad Station and John DuBois’ mills and store, according to William Pentz’s “History of DuBois.”
“History of DuBois” goes on:
”Mr. DuBois maintained a toll road at the intersection of Long Avenue and Brady Street. People going to the railroad station paid a toll but people doing business with Mr. DuBois or his store were not required to pay the toll. In order to keep the plank road from floating away during high water, a series of trestles from 6 to 8 feet high were constructed, upon which stringers were laid and planks measuring 3 inches thick and 16 feet long were placed on the stringers. In times of high water, the road had to be anchored to trees to keep it in place.
In 1888, Clearfield County contributed $4,000 to replace the old wooden bridge with a steel structure.
In 1896, the town council rented equipment from Mr. DuBois and filled in the road with dirt provided by Mr. DuBois. The road was then paved and became known as North Brady Street.
On June 6, 1919 the DuBois City Council passed the ordinance that renamed the section from the south side of Memorial Bridge to Park Place as Liberty Boulevard to honor the soldiers, sailors and marines returning from the World War of 1917-1918.
In 1962-63, Liberty Boulevard was widened to a 4-lane highway. Then in 1993, a turning lane was added making it a 5-lane highway.”
Liberty Boulevard signOn June 27, members of the Historical Society and the DuBois American Legion, in the DuBois Memorial Park, unveiled the new Liberty Boulevard sign, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the naming it Liberty Boulevard. The erecting of the sign also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the DuBois American Legion’s charter.
During the unveiling, Historical Society President Ruth Gregori expressed appreciation to the City of DuBois employees who located the ordinance which changed the name from Plank Road to Liberty Boulevard and to the city council for permission to locate the sign in the city park.
Gregori also acknowledged local artist Marianne Fyda, who designed the image on the top of the sign, a profile of a WWI “Doughboy,” as the WWI soldiers were called, complete with a “Keystone” collar insignia, which was worn by the 28th Infantry of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She also expressed appreciation to Sekula Sign and the city workers for erecting the sign.
The sign states:
“On June 6, 1919 Ordinance No. 224 was passed by DuBois City Council to rename the section of N. Brady St. from the south end of Memorial Bridge to Park Place as Liberty Boulevard in honor of the soldiers, sailors and marines who fought in the World War of 1917-1918. Dedicated June 2019 in honor and remembrance of those who served. Sponsored by the DuBois Area Historical Society and the DuBois American Legion Post #17 Family.”