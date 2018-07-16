FALLS CREEK — Whitney Basinger, owner of The Cutting Cove in Falls Creek, recently purchased an original piece from Carrie Osborn, a professional painter at the Winkler Gallery in DuBois as part of the Win-Win Art Buying Challenge.
The Win-Win Art Buying Challenge encourages local businesses to support the local economy by purchasing art from artists in the area, specifically the Winkler Gallery’s artists, rather than online or from a national distributor. Gallery officials said they are proud to have Osborn’s piece hanging on the walls of the new business.
The Cutting Cove will officially open Monday, July 23, and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 21, from 1-4 p.m. in Falls Creek. There will be live music from the local band Genever, a cookout, and raffle baskets.
This will be a free event.
Any businesses interested in finding out more about the Win-Win Art Buying Challenge hosted by the Winkler Gallery can visit winklergallery.com/win-win.
The mission of the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center, a nonprofit 501(c)3, is to foster the growth of the visual arts by acting as a presenter of quality artists from around the region and as a catalyst for arts education. The cooperative encourages community involvement in the arts and serves as a local resource for arts information. The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center (WGAEC) has been formed for the purpose of providing “Education through Art.”
