DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the adoption and purchase of new math textbooks at its regular meeting last week.
Upon the recommendation of Anne Young, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, approval was given to adopt and purchase the following:
Grade 6 Go Math! Hybrid Student Resource Package that includes a six-year print and online subscription by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (2018 Copyright) in the amount of $21,360. Shipping is included with Algebra 1 textbook.
Grade 7 Go Math! Hybrid Student Accelerated Resource Package that includes a six-year print and online subscription by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (2018 Copyright) in the amount of $22,680. Shipping is included with Algebra 1 textbook.
Grade 8 Go Math! Hybrid Student Resource Package that includes a six-year print and online subscription by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Copyright 2018) in the amount of $21,360. Shipping is also included with the Algebra 1 textbook.
Algebra 1 Student Edition with Online Student Edition six-year subscription and teacher resources by Holt McDougal (2012 Copyright) in the amount of $22,418.43. This final total includes $4,181.83 shipping and handling fee that is also for the Go Math! Resources.
Director Mark Gilga asked how many textbook companies were reviewed.
Young said at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, administrators talked with department chairpersons and told them that new textbooks were on the priority list.
“They spent the entire year (and inservice days) meeting and contacting textbook companies getting samples, doing an online survey,” Young said. “They probably reviewed seven to eight different textbook series, and they went through a pretty laborious process in that they had an Excel file where they looked at every single standard and how their aligned to it because the teachers are really taking it seriously. They wanted to get something that was quality, that they knew would be good, that aligned to those curriculum standards. So they took a long time to really analyze the materials.”
Federal Program contracts
The board also ratified the superintendent’s signature on the riders for the following federal program contracts for the 2018-19 school year and the Nonpublic School Involvement Verification Form. The preliminary allocations are as follows:
- Title I: Improving the Academic Achievement of the Disadvantaged, $1,337,199.
- Title II: Part A – Supporting Effective Instruction, $200,465.
- Title IV: Part A – Student Support and Academic Enrichment – $97,286.
