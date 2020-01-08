ST. MARYS — Richard Masson, senior judge of the 59th Judicial District, swore in new councilmen and a councilwoman during Monday’s City of St. Marys City Council meeting.
Bob Roberts, Gina Vrobel and Joseph Fleming were elected for the three vacant seats on Council in November’s general election, while Councilman Andrew Mohney was also re-elected.
Masson began with a speech on the importance and history of democracy.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to administer the oath for our elected officials,” he said. “It’s a critical step in the democratic process. I’ve been here in the past, and I always try to give some insight on how democracy works.”
Masson spoke about Council members being engaged in the “grassroots” level of democracy.
“There should always be the free exchange of ideas, the ability to maintain your own position and the ability to be receptive to positions of other council members,” he said.
Council members, Masson said, are the “point of contact” for those who live in the City of St. Marys.
“Many of their needs are addressed primarily by you,” he said. “The health, safety and welfare of our community is dependent on each of you. Please always remember you have been entrusted by your fellow citizens, with the responsibility of seeing their needs are met. It’s a sacred trust, to a large extent.”
Both St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski and City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson welcomed Roberts, Fleming, Vrobel and Mohney.
Radkowski pointed out these are members of the 14th St. Marys City Council.
“It’s a great time to come on to the City of St. Marys,” Pearson said. “There is a lot going on, and I’m excited to work with you all.”
Members voted to continue the Council schedule as is — with meetings held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, and council workshops held as needed — for the next two years.