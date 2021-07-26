HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners adopted new opportunities for mentored hunters, who soon will be able to pursue waterfowl and bears in addition to other select species.
Mentored hunters ages 7 and older will be able to purchase their own bear licenses. Those under age 7 must receive a valid bear license through transfer from an adult mentor.
All mentored hunters pursuing waterfowl will need a Pennsylvania migratory bird license, in addition to their mentored hunting permit. Those mentored hunters ages 16 and older also will need a federal duck stamp.
Though adopted by the board, these new opportunities for mentored hunters will not become effective until they are published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, a process that typically takes about six to eight weeks.
The measure adopted by the board also enables mentored hunters ages 7 and older to buy their own special spring turkey licenses, and allows those licenses to be transferred from their original holders to a mentored hunter under age 7.
With the additional opportunities, mentored hunters will be able to hunt rabbits, hares, ruffed grouse, mourning doves, bobwhite quail, pheasants, crows, squirrels, porcupines, woodchucks, coyotes, deer, waterfowl, bears and wild turkeys in the coming seasons.