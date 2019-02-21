RIDGWAY — After approximately a year under the leadership of the Rev. Susan Fox, First Lutheran Church is seeing a resurgence.
Prior to Fox’s assignment by the North American Lutheran Association, the church had gone nearly a decade without a pastor and some activities had ceased.
“We kept the church going,” church Secretary Mimi Laughner said. “We had services every Sunday, but it’s nice to see the church coming to life again. Things that have been inactive without a pastor are starting back up.”
For her part, Fox said she is settling in and happy to be in the area.
“It’s been good. It’s been a wonderful year getting my feet wet,” she said. “I am just absolutely delighted to be here. I feel at home. It feels like home.”
Some of the things the church offers today include a women’s group, Sunday school, weekly services at 9:30 a.m. with communion twice per month, a meal after worship every third Sunday of the month and soon, adult Sunday school classes.
“2019 is a year, I think, of building programs,” Fox said. “We’re moving forward, working to uplift this community.”
Additionally, the church is expanding its outreach through mission trips, including a recent trip to provide hurricane relief in North Carolina.
The church is also working with Elk County Right to Life, a pro-life group, to organize an event dubbed Life Matters.
Fox also said she plans to work with the Elk County Prison to initiate programs to minister there.
When she arrived, Fox said she intended to be a visible part of the community, both in the church and the area at large, but, having previously served in South Dakota, expected a cultural shift. She said her move to northwest Pennsylvania hasn’t shown the differences she expected, but there are some.
“I still get asked from time to time, ‘How do I like it here?’” she said. “I expected to see cultural differences, and that may be the biggest surprise of all. There aren’t many. People are the same.”
She noted she encounters some words or phrases with slightly different meanings and said there are far more people than she is used to.
“Coming from a rural state, even here, there’s a lot of traffic, a lot of people, but it’s quiet,” she said, adding, “Probably my biggest hurdle having moved here is how the highways are named and numbered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.