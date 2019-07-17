RIDGWAY — The new commander of the Pennsylvania State Police station in Ridgway was introduced at Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Sgt. Michael Gray was appointed to commander two weeks ago, he announced to council, saying he plans to work with the borough and community to keep the area safe.
The state police at Ridgway have a good relationship with the Ridgway Borough Police, Gray said.
“We’re brothers — they work with us, and we work with them,” he said.
Gray addressed the big drug problem in Elk County, including driving under the influence (DUI) issues since the increase of medical marijuana use.
“I want to get the drugs out of here,” he said. “We are buckling down on this.”
All Ridgway-based state police officers are now required to be Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) trained, helping them to identify signs of impairment.
Spruce Street sewer Visitors attended Monday’s meeting to witness the Spruce Street sewer replacement project bid opening.
Pollard Land Services Inc. came in at $1,269,610, and Continental Construction Inc. at $1,272,146.
Both offers were higher than the budget request, said borough Manager Paul McCurdy, since the scope of the project increased.
After review of both documents, the council chose to award the bid to PLSI.
Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Michael Handley said there have been major complaints about burnings in the borough, with outdoor fires causing smoke to go into neighboring windows.
He asked residents to be cautious of ensuring smoke from their fire isn’t bothering the people around them.
Junior Council person Julie Peterson presented a letter to council about what she learned about local government so far. Other JCP Evelyn Cobaugh submitted a letter about Ridgway Borough events, as well as a local newsletter, to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe told council he will be attending the Pennsylvania State Association of Mayors conference Tuesday.
Council also discussed that Elk County Community Foundation grants are now available for area nonprofit organizations to apply for.