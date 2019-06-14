RIDGWAY — A new North Mill Street skate park is thriving, thanks to the Ridgway community’s having come together to make it happen.
The grand opening of the park May 25 welcomed about 15 youth, who were all excited and eager to try everything, said Ridgway Recreational Association member Stevie Gustafson.
Many of the youth in attendance actually helped raise funds for the park a few years ago through a local vacation Bible school, she said.
“They raised over $400 for the park, so it was cool for them to be there for the opening, and be the first ones to use the park they helped fund,” she said.
The skate park was headed by former health teacher and Ridgway wrestling coach of 38 years Gary Gerber, who also helped build the first skate park in Ridgway. Gerber’s son is a professional bicycle motocross (BMX) rider.
Gustafson said so far, the park has received a very good response. She recently drove by at lunch time and witnessed close to 20 youth using the park.
“I personally am just so happy to see it being used so much,” she said.
The RRA wants to reiterate the rule of anyone under 18 years of age wearing a helmet, Gustafson adds.
“I have not seen any real garbage laying around, or anything that would warrant a red flag,” she said. “We would just want to reiterate common decency, and respect for the areas surrounding the park, like the playground and the high rise.”