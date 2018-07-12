DuBOIS — Secondary students at DuBois Christian Schools will have something new to look forward to when they return to classes this fall.
The A.J. & Sigismunda Palumbo Foundation presented a grant of $25,000 to go toward phase three of the DuBois Christian Schools Gymnasium Renovation.
The gift from the Palumbo Foundation will help to create handicap accessible restroom facilities on the main floor of the gymnasium and will also aid in creating a brand new Science Lab and Classroom to enhance learning for students at DCS.
“We are so thankful for the Palumbo Foundation and their continued support of the ministries of First Baptist Church and DuBois Christian Schools. Their involvement has spurred us on to provide the best and most we can for our students and our community,” Director of Development Tracy Shenkle said.
The renovations will likely begin in late June with an anticipated completion prior to the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
Previously, the school has had kind of a “makeshift science lab, but this one will be a “real legit science lab, where they can be doing experiments in physics and in chemistry and biology dissections and things like that in a space that is set up for it as well. So, we’re really excited about that.”
