Details of a 30-year sewer service agreement between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have recently been released.
Sewer rates
Beginning with 2020, the rate year will be April 1 through March 31. The rate year for 2019 will run from Sept. 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The city will charge the township the same residential and industrial rates that the city charges its residential and industrial customers.
During the term of the agreement, the city will calculate the township’s monthly bill for sewer service not to exceed the following rates:
Residential rates not to exceed:
- $11 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2019 (Sept. 1, 2019-March 31, 2020)
- $12 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2020 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)
- $13 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2021
- $14 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2022
- $15 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2023
Usage calculations will be based upon water meter readings.
Industrial rates not to exceed:
- $5 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2019
- $5.31 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2020
- $5.62 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2021
- $5.93 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2022
- $6.25 per 1,000 gallons for rate year 2023
Usage calculations will be based upon sanitary sewer meter readings.
Sanitary sewer rates for rate year 2024 through the end of the agreement:
The rates for the year 2024 through the end of the agreement will be calculated based upon the city’s audited sanitary sewer-related expenses and will maintain equal fees for city and township residential and industrial customers.
- Auditing sanitary sewer expenses from the previous calendar year for sewer services including a 12 percent reserve fee;
- Deducting the total non-township and non-city revenue for the sanitary sewer system (including, but not limited to, revenue from other contributing municipalities, bulk users, seepage received and industrial waste received) from the audited sewer expenses to determine the subtotal of expenses to be covered in the city and township residential rate.
- Calculating a total amount of water consumed based upon end user water meters and reducing that number by the water use of the bulk users and the other contributing municipalities to arrive at a subtotal consumption by the city and township residential rate users.
- The residential rate for the new rate year is calculated as A/B to determine the cost per 1,000 gallons.
User feeAll customers located within the township and the city who are connected to the city’s wastewater treatment plant will pay a monthly $5 user fee to fund the cost of the new wastewater treatment plant design, or the approval thereof, or until Nov. 31, 2021, whichever event should last occur. The fee will be removed upon completion and approval of the new wastewater treatment plant design.
Those interested in further details about the 8-page agreement may contact either the city or township.