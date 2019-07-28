KERSEY — Racers with a need for speed will get down and dirty during a new 2019 Elk County Fair competition.
New to this year’s Al Dietz Track schedule are the side-by-side drag races in three separate categories, said Elk County Fair Board Treasurer Rita Gerber.
There are many “motorheads” in Elk County, Gerber said, meaning there is much area interest in races and outdoor activities promoting area trails.
The side-by-side races will take place on the track at 7 p.m. Wednesday following the traditional power wheels race at 6 p.m. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“The power wheels race has been a big thing at the fair,” Gerber said. “We drew up to 60 kids one year.”
This year, Dave’s Pro Shop of St. Marys will be a race sponsor, Gerber added.
These types of events at the ECF promote outdoor efforts, such as aiming to expand the Marienville Trail, an ATV path that travels through several Elk County areas, Gerber said.