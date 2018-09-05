DuBOIS — Students and staff walking about Penn State DuBois this year may notice a new “roaring” character hanging out on the campus lawn.
The facilities crew at Penn State DuBois recently placed a new Nittany Lion mascot statue between the DEF building and the Union, aiming to enhance on-campus features for students.
This lion differs from the other sizable and realistic Nittany Lion statue, which is located between the Smeal and Swift buildings.
The new Nittany is dressed in his game-day best, sporting a blue and white scarf, and has a characteristicly relaxed look about him. He is sitting on a lawn bench, ready for his close up.
The campus’ maintenance crew was the first to be photographed with the new lion.
Director of Student Affairs Rebecca Pennington said the new lion bench was an idea that came to fruition thanks to the Student Government Association, and was funded by the Facility Fee Committee on campus. Staff members are always looking for new ways to bring excitement and school spirit to campus, she said.
“We’re hoping to provide fun photo opportunities and improve the atmosphere,” she said.
PSU DuBois is actively focused on student engagement and student affairs, in and outside the classroom, aiming to enrich personal and professional growth and develop leadership characteristics, according to the PSU DuBois website.
Shortly after students returned to class this year, a club fair was held on the campus lawn, showcasing more than 20 clubs and organizations, meeting the needs of many interests and giving students social opportunities as well.
A project that began in July renovated another campus statue, providing the DuBois Monument with landscaping improvements, lighting and a new fence. The statue sits just above the PSU DuBois campus on Monument Hill, marking the gravesite of John DuBois.
