DuBOIS — In order to prepare DuBois Area School District students for competitions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, the district’s board approved creation of an extra-duty position at the high school for a STEAM Teach Coach.
The position will be in place for the 2018-19 school year at the following salary schedule: $4,545 for 2018-19; $4,659 for 2019-20l and $4,775 for 2020-21.
STEAM is an approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as access points to guide student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.
The end result is students who take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, persist in problem-solving, embrace collaboration, and work through the creative process, according to information in the board’s agenda packet.
The STEAM coach will prepare students for local, regional, state and national competitions in those fields.
The competitions and preparations for the competitions will engage students in real world hands-on learning activities that will increase their understanding of those areas.
The STEAM team coach will work with the high school students in an extra-duty capacity as well as integrated into the school day, and will serve as a mentor for any STEAM-related clubs and organizations within the district.
Internship approved
The board also approved Shelby Volosky to complete an internship, 600 hours, under the direction of Rachael Gies, Oklahoma Elementary School guidance counselor, and Maureen Gregorio, middle school guidance counselor, during the fall as part of her enrollment in the Master of Education Degree in School Counseling program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Server purchase
A purchase of three new host servers and one new network attached storage device from iX Systems at a total cost of $69,934 was approved. This equipment will provide service to the entire district from the data center located at the middle school.
Therapy agreement
An agreement between Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC and the district for physical and occupational therapy services effective at the beginning of 2018-19 school year was approved.
Infrastructure assessment
A proposal from Tower Engineering for professional services was approved at a cost of $9,750 to provide mechanical/electrical consulting engineering services for an infrastructure assessment of the following buildings: District Administrative Center, high school, middle school and C.G. Johnson Elementary School.
