DuBOIS — A partnership formed recently between New Story School and Hampton Inn of DuBois provides students from the transition program with hands-on learning.
The program, which is for students ages 14 and older, is designed to prepare students for life after graduation by providing them with real-world experiences in the working field, said Transition Coordinator Justin Maseto.
For the field experience, students went behind the scenes at the Hampton Inn in DuBois to learn the every day jobs of the staff — employment opportunities that may await them in the future, he said.
“It was a fun and informative trip for the students and also allowed the Hampton Inn staff to experience working with individuals with special needs,” said Maseto.
Students worked with the hotel staff in the laundry room, washing, folding, and putting away bed sheets and bathroom towels.
Students also worked in the kitchen area, stocking the continental breakfast area, cleaning tables in the dining room and cleaning and preparing coffee pots in the kitchen.
For their last task, students followed the housekeeping staff to the rooms, where they learned how to strip the beds and chart which rooms had been cleaned.
“This experience will be part of an ongoing partnership, with students traveling to the hotel to perform similar jobs twice a month,” said Maseto.
New Story is a private licensed academic school that provides special education and behavioral health services to those up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with autism or emotional/behavioral disorders, according to their website. The school’s multidisciplinary teams collaborate with families, school districts and community partners to empower children in overcoming challenges and creating new stories for their lives.
New Story is located at 460 Jeffers St., DuBois. For more information, call 814-371-5387.