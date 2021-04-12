DuBOIS — New Story Schools in DuBois is teaming up with the City of DuBois to hold an Autism Awareness Walk and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 24 from 1–4 p.m. at Memorial Park in DuBois.
The free, public event will be held rain or shine.
The event will feature an opportunity for attendees to walk, and will provide the opportunity to interact with local businesses and organizations. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to align with the cause of autism awareness.
New Story is seeking participating organizations to help carry out this event. Any individuals or businesses who would like to participate is asked to contact Tim Port at tport@newstory.com or at 814-371—5387, extension 8256. Please RSVP by Saturday, April 17.
Participating businesses are encouraged to provide giveaways such as candy or promotional resources.
New Story is a private licensed academic school that provides special education to children up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with autism or emotional/behavioral disorders.
To learn more about New Story Schools, visit newstoryschools.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewStorySchools/.