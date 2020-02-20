DuBOIS — Sandy Township resident John Cozen of 6 Tenth St. attended this week’s supervisors meeting to voice his opinion about new streetlights installed near his home and other places in the DuBois area.
“I think there’s too much glare, not just with the one I’m complaining about but with all the new ones put up,” said Cozen. “There’s no diffusers and no shades like you got diffusers on these lights (in the township building) and they soften the light so that you can see what the heck you are doing. The lighting without the shades on them causes extreme glare. I have a picture from my house, it lights up my whole deck. I won’t be able to use my deck during the summer months. I won’t even be able to open the drapes because I get that much glare from that light and all it needs is a shade. This is one of the few communities I know of that is putting these type of lights up.”
The last time Cozen complained to the township, he said received no satisfaction.
“I want to know how to go about filing a formal complaint and taking it further because it’s one light for me, but the whole city is getting lit up with these lights,” Cozen said.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said Penelec is replacing the LED lights at no cost to the township except for two of them.
“The reason we have to pay for two of them is because they’re less than 10 years old,” said Arbaugh. “A lot of the problems we had with the previous lights, the high pressure sodium, is that they were costing us a lot of money in electricity. They use a lot more than the LED materials do. Penelec’s been doing this LED replacement in municipalities all over Pennsylvania, specifically, I believe they completed it in Grampian, in Curwensville, and also some other local areas. It’s pretty standard for municipalities to do this replacement through the electrical company.”
“I have no problem with the LEDs. It’s that you need the shade,” said Cozen.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said Arbaugh checked and they don’t make a shade for that kind of light.
“Well then you need another light. They make lights. Go on your internet,” said Cozen.
Cozen said the standard Kelvin temperature for street lighting is 35 to 3,800 Kelvin. He said the township lights are pretty close to 5,000 Kelvin.
Arbaugh asked Cozen how he measured that.
“I’m a photographer. I know what light temperatures is but I work with light temperature just by looking because I have to adjust the light temperature to get the right photograph,” said Cozen.
Arbaugh said that the township will reach out to Penelec one more time to see if they want to change that light to one with a shade on it.