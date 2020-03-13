ST. MARYS — Former student representative Baird Bankovic and newly-appointed Aidan Bobik each spoke to the St. Marys Area School District directors this week.
Bankovic, who said he is “concluding his duties” as the board’s student representative, said he has enjoyed helping to educate students, better the community and learn about leadership and citizenship.
“Thank you for giving me the privilege to learn about the school district from this unique perspective,” he said.
Bobik, who is also class president and student government president, said he is honored to be the new representative to the board.
“Students are affected, more than anyone else, by decisions made here,” he said.
Bobik gave updates on several recent activities, including a color guard, swimming and gymnastics competitions, mock trial, spring musical practices and Poetry Out Loud competition, in which he participated representing SMASD.
School is meant to be a safe, non-judgmental and loving place for students, Bobik added.
Superintendent’s reportSMASD Superintendent Brian Toth said at a recent American Association of School Administrators governing board meeting, it was discussed that the Universal Federal Lunch Program could possibly be free for all students, per a funding act supported by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.
He hopes this would not come out of the education budget, Toth said, since SMASD is lacking in that area.
Toth said he recently toured St. Marys Carbon, and was “very impressed” by what happens at this local company.
Toth met with First Commonwealth Bank Vice President Sean Gabler, who presented the SMASD foundation with $5,000 for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Toth met with Custodial Supervisor Dan Elder about cleaning measures being taken throughout the district, he reported.