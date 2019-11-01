REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) hosted a banquet Oct. 24, where 17 new members were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).
Digital Media Arts senior and NTHS President Austin Smith was the master of ceremonies (MC) for the night, while Jeff Tech Principal Missy Mowrey, board member Jeff Ginther and Brookville Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal Kyle Gordon presented the students with certificates.
Since its inception in 1984, the NTHS has gained nearly 100,000 active members. It has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships, pursuing higher education and encouraging excellence in today’s skilled workforce, according to www.nths.org.
The NTHS also recruites students into career and technical education institutes and build partnerships with industry leaders and organizations. The NTHS awards more than $260,000 in scholarships annually.
According to NTHS Faculty Advisor Leslee Galluzzi, several faculty members and family and friends of students were in attendance that Thursday. Science and biology Instructor Beth Dennison is also an advisor.
“The new members introduced their guests and shared with the group why they came to Jeff Tech, and why they wanted to be a member of NTHS,” she said.
The banquet was presented by Chef John Druschel and paraprofessional Nora Jenney, as well as culinary students.