ST. MARYS — A new summer event in 2020 and upcoming term expirations were topics of Tuesday’s St. Marys Area Airport Authority meeting.
Patti Poullliott of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce was a visitor, inquiring about a possible concert day in partnership with the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
The event, “Rock the Runway,” would be held July 11, and hopefully have three bands to offer, she said, including Bon Jovi tribute band “Wanted” out of Cleveland, Ohio. There would also be food and alcohol vendors.
Poulliott said she would like to see the event draw around 2,000 people to the airport. The SMACOC proposed the airport would get 60 percent of the event proceeds, and the Chamber, 40 percent, and the authority agreed. The event will not exceed a $6,000 budget, said SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski.
Authority vacanciesUpcoming term expirations were discussed, since Joe Meyer of the St. Marys seat and George Terbovich of the Elk County seat’s terms expire Jan. 1, 2020. The authority received letters of interest from Greg Stauffer and Bill Laird.
Authority members could only vote on a city position, though, since Terbovich has not submitted his decision to the county, said SMAAA Treasurer Ned Jacob.
Both Stauffer and Laird each received two votes from each authority member, so it was decided to send the candidates to the City of St. Marys City Council meeting, where they will choose, Jacob said.
Other business
Solicitor Tom Beveridge brought up the topic of Fox Township, part of the joint authority between the City of St. Marys and SMMA, yet they aren’t contributing funds to the airport.
Between 1994-2004, Jacob said, Fox Township was giving around $2,000 to the airport per year, but have not been contributing since then.
Jacob commented that he would be getting together with Beveridge about hangar and storage space leases, reviewing ones from past years and making sure they are accurate.
SMMA Secretary Mary Lou Geyer brought up the topic of increasing the SMMA’s social media presence.
The airport does not have a current website. Beveridge and Jacob said they could look into prices on how much a website would cost the authority.
Geyer said she would be happy to maintain and update the SMMA’s Facebook page.
The next SMAAA meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 9.