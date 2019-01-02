PUNXSUTAWNEY — The start of the New Year is bringing about several activities for both youth and adults at Punxsutawney Memorial Library on East Mahoning Street.
Free computer sessions with technology support will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon.
“Community members are invited to bring in their devices for assistance, or ask tech questions about email, ebooks, internet, computer programs or using a computer,” said PML Director Jessica Church.
Some adults may struggle with the new ways of technology, which is why these sessions and individual instruction can be helpful.
“The free tech-support sessions allow walk-ins to ask any tech questions they might have regarding their tablets, laptops, smartphones or other devices,” Church said.
Church is also one of the people on the PRIDE — Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing — subcommittee that’s initiating a “co-working space” in Punxsutawney.
“The computer classes provide opportunities for community members to learn in a safe and welcoming atmosphere,” Church said. “People with a variety of computer skills can come together to listen and practice with instruction, as well as learn from each other.”
“LibreOffice” is a free software package, operating similarly to Microsoft Word and Excel, Church said. A session from 11 a.m.-noon on Jan. 12 will teach participants how to use the tools and features.
“One-hour sessions offer just enough time to learn the basics, without becoming too drawn out or overwhelming,” Church said.
“Valentines with Micosoft Word” from 11 a.m.-noon on Jan. 19 will offer the navigation and skills of Microsoft Word tools, such as writing letters and creating flyers. Participants can print and share their own valentines.
Some upcoming activities for youth include “storytime for all ages” on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon, and an “afterschool make-and-take” session from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 17, where children can create a “snowball launcher” and take home a marshmallow building kit.
Other activities for adults, such as the Catastrophic Book Club, also offer fellowship for those who share a love for reading.
For more information, visit www.punxsutawneylibrary.org, the PML Facebook page or call 814-938-5020.
