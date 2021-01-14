BROOKVILLE — A New Year's Day house fire in Brookville which was previously ruled arson has now been ruled undetermined, according to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Russell D. Stewart.
On Jan. 1 at about 4:50 p.m., Stewart, along with the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. and Brookville Police Department, investigated a fire that occurred at 130 Western Ave.
A few days later, all indicators were present and Stewart ruled the fire as arson.
However, Stewart said Thursday that he has since received further information indicating that the fire could have been electrical in nature.
"At this time, this fire is being classified as undetermined and not arson," said Stewart.
The victim of the fire, listed as Nathaniel Davis, along with his wife and children, were not home at the time of the fire, according to state police, but three dogs and two cats died in the fire.