REYNOLDSVILLE — A New York man is facing rape charges after allegedly forcing a woman’s pants down to have sex with her after she told him “no” multiple times, according to court documents.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Nikenson Paul, 29, of Bronx, New York on Aug. 16 including rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, indecent assault –forcible compulsion, simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a call about an assault in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Paul was told to sit next to the patrol car while the situation was sorted out, and it was noted his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.
Police spoke with the victim, whose pants were also unbuttoned and unzipped. Police also noted she was crying, shaken, and has mascara down her face, according to the affidavit.
She told police she arrived at the residence around 2:30 a.m. and met Paul for the first time that day. She said they were “grind dancing” in the basement for a while before she left to use the bathroom, police said.
Paul allegedly followed her into the bathroom and after she was done, followed her outside to the basement steps. The two began kissing, and Paul allegedly became aggressive and was hurting her.
According to the victim she told him “no” several times, but he continued, causing pain to her back, the affidavit said. He then allegedly pulled her pants down to her knees, then pulled his own pants down. She allegedly continued to tell him “no,” but he continued before having sex with her, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police this continued for about five minutes before another female came out and started yelling at Paul.
When Paul was interviewed, he denied having any contact with the victim, then changed his story to say they were kissing with their clothes on. When asked about why his pants were unzipped, he said he put his fingers down the victim’s pants, according to the affidavit.
Paul is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.