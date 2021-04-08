BROOKVILLE — A New York man allegedly connected to two others recently arrested on forgery charges is also facing charges for reportedly driving under the influence and providing false identification to police.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges of Aboubakary Kanuteh, 27, of Bronx, New York, on March 29, including DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, false identification to law enforcement officer, careless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper sunscreening, driving an unregistered vehicle, and no rear lights.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police began an investigation into possible forgery and drug possession following a traffic stop with Sangoule Diawara and Tanija Scott, both of Bronx, New York, in Punxsutawney.
During the stop, officers found multiple bank cards, photo identifications, and blank checks with multiple names and states of identifications in the vehicle. Kanuteh was one of the names printed on the voided checks, according to the affidavit.
Through interviews with Diawara and Scott, police found the two were staying with Diawara’s nephew, Kanuteh, at the Rodeway Inn on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. Troopers traveled to Brookville and saw a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
When a man left the Rodeway in the vehicle, police followed the car onto Interstate 80, and allegedly observed the vehicle weaving in its lane. Officers reportedly noticed one of the brake lights was out, and conducted a traffic stop.
Kanuteh was unable to provide the officer with insurance or registration for the car, and told the officer to run his name, allegedly giving the name “Alibamba Sillah,” according to the affidavit. Officers noted while talking that Kanuteh’s pupils were allegedly constricted and his eyes bloodshot and watery.
Kanuteh allegedly told officers the vehicle he was driving belonged to his uncle, Diawara, and that he was driving to DuBois where his car was broken down at.
Police conducted field sobriety tests, during which Kanuteh showed signs of impairment, the affidavit stated. He then agreed to an evaluation and was transported to Punxsutawney barracks. Following the evaluation, Kanuteh allegedly admitted to giving officers a false name because he has a suspended driver’s license. He also admitted to using heroin and marijuana two days prior, according to the affidavit.
Kanuteh is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 15 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.
Diawara and Scott are also being held in Jefferson County Jail.