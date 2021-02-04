PUNXSUTAWNEY — A New York man has been jailed for felony charges for an alleged burglary and assault on Jan. 25 that left a local woman in the hospital.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Blake T. Truver, 28, of Jamestown, N.Y., including 10 felony charges of burglary, robbery –inflict serious bodily injury, aggravated assault, and six counts of theft by unlawful taking.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an Anita home for a report of an assault. When police arrived on scene, they learned the two suspects had fled from the home in a gray Hyundai Elantra with a New York registration.
Police met with the victims, and observed one victim was covered in blood with a cut on her head and a black eye from the assault. EMS was called and the victim was rushed to the Punxsutawney Emergency Room.
When she was interviewed later at the hospital, the victim explained that a man she did not recognize came to her house, so she shut the door on him. About 20 minutes later, the same man, identified as Truver, came back to the home and forced his way in. Once inside he allegedly struck the victim on the top of the head with a tire iron, then proceeded to hit her numerous times with a closed fist.
While she was being assaulted, a second man allegedly stole seven firearms, guitars, cell phone, car keys and the victim’s purse.
The other two victims were questioned at the scene, and reported they arrived at the home and saw the Hyundai parked out front. When they entered, they were confronted with the two males brandishing knives. Truver and the second man allegedly chased the two men from the house before getting in the car and driving toward Punxsutawney.
One of the victims shared that the only person he knew from New York was Truver, who matched the description provided to police.
The description of the vehicle was related to dispatch, who forwarded it to patrol members. The vehicle was observed by a PSP member driving on Route 36 toward Brookville. A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle fled from police. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed.
The driver was identified as Blake Truver and the passenger was identified as Dennis Penhollow Jr. There are currently no charges against Penhollow. Both were flown by helicopter from the crash site to Erie.
The car was towed back to PSP Punxsutawney. Inside the vehicle in plain view were guitars with an amplifier, and knives and a cell phone matching the descriptions provided by the victims.
Truver is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.