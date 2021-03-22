BROOKVILLE — A New York man was jailed for an alleged possession of controlled substances after being stopped for an altercation at the BP gas station in Brookville.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Oumarou Kanuteh, 26, of Bronx, New York, on Feb. 28, including one felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property, and two summary offences of driving with a suspended license and periods for requiring lighted lamps.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the TravelCenters of America on Allegheny Boulevard for a disorderly customer. The caller described the driver to be in a black Audi with a temporary Texas registration plate. While driving there, officers saw a black Audi pull out of the BP entrance and turn south.
The vehicle reportedly had no lights on while it was raining, and heavily tinted windows that blocked the view of the driver. Police turned around and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle matched the description provided, and for vehicle code violations.
Once stopped, officers asked what happened at BP, and the man said he attempted to buy gas, but was unable to because of an issue with his card. He reported he was given money by someone, but was told to leave by employees of BP.
While speaking, officers observed two unused clear bags on the passenger seat with small figures on them, which is consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances. When asked for his ID, the man said he did not have one, despite the officer having seen his license when Kanuteh picked it up previously, according to the affidavit.
When Kanuteh opened his wallet, the officer noted a plastic straw cut in half inside, which is known to be used as a way to introduce controlled substances into the body.
The man was ordered out of the car and a pat down was conducted. Police found a bundle wrapped in a fabric glove which contained a rubber glove and numerous zip-top bags with white powder, according to the affidavit.
In one of the items the man removed from the vehicle were multiple pills in zip-top bags, one of which was known to be a schedule four controlled substance. Found inside Kanuteh’s fanny pack were about 100 used zip-top-style bags, and inside his wallet were two more bags of white powder, a buprenorphine strip, and a New Jersey license belonging to another man, according to the affidavit.
The baggies of white powder tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit stated. Police contacted New Jersey police about the license and found the man it belonged to did have his license stolen. Kanuteh reportedly did not possess a valid New York driver’s license.
Kanuteh has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.