BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Monday that two Jamestown, New York men have received lengthy state prison sentences regarding their alleged involvement in a Jan. 25, 2021 violent home invasion and armed robbery in Anita. The incident culminated in a high speed police chase and vehicle crash in Rose Township, just outside of Brookville Borough, according to court documents.
Dennis Penhollow Jr. was sentenced to 18 to 50 years after pleading guilty to burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary six counts of theft by unlawful taking, robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery on June 16, according to a press release from Burkett.
On the same day, Blake T. Truver was sentenced to 19 to 50 years after pleading guilty to burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, six counts of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing and attempting to elude officers, aggravated assault by vehicle, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple assault, the release said.
“These two actors violently forced the victim’s door open, struck her over the head with a tire iron and then continued to violently assault her while threatening her with a knife they got from the victim’s kitchen. They proceeded to steal six firearms, guitars and other property and then fled when they are caught in the act. The Pennsylvania State Police quickly responded and were led on a chase at speeds well-exceeding 100 miles per hour which ended in a spectacular crash just outside of Brookville,” said Burkett.
Burkett thanked the Pennsylvania State Police for their work and involvement in the case as well as Judge John H. Foradora for the sentence.
“Such a violent incident sounds like crimes you would expect to hear about in Philadelphia or Chicago. When people come to Jefferson County and engage in this kind of terrible crime, we want to make sure they don’t get a Philadelphia or Chicago-style sentence. These men will be off the streets for about two decades as a result of our efforts,” Burkett said.