When someone walks in the front door of Kaysi Cakes Dessert Company & Cafe on North Brady Street, they’re not only greeted by the smell of cupcakes and coffee, but also by a smiling face.
Kaysi Hill, originally from New York, opened the shop May 4. Since then, the popularity of her baked goods has been a whirlwind.
Hill, who says she can remember asking to watch cooking shows when she was just a little girl, offers different daily cupcake flavors like lemon, chocolate berry, s’mores, salted caramel pretzel and others. Many times, though, that same case is close to empty by 2 or 3 p.m., Hill said. The shop also offers chocolate, cheesecake and carrot cake, as well as cookies, Aegis coffee, lattes and teas.
The cafe’s location is perfect, since downtown DuBois is a high-traffic area, and drivers who stop at the stoplight often look over to see what’s there, Hill said.
Hill loves the “creative aspect” of baking, being able to add different ingredients and invent different products. She moved here to attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts, before going to IUP’s main campus for restaurant and hospitality management.
Hill bakes during the day and freezes her products overnight, frosting them fresh in the morning. When asked what makes her cupcakes so delicious, she says she can’t give away her “secret Kaysi recipe.”
Hill and her parents renovated the shop. She made the rustic wooden tables and laid the flooring herself. String lights and a collage of pictures featuring Hill as a baby and several desserts, line the walls.
DuBois businesses and locals have been supportive of the venture, Hill said. She hopes to collaborate with and refer customers to other businesses, being a part of the “community as a whole.”
“I like DuBois a lot — everyone has been so nice and welcoming,” she said.
Some of Hill’s goals include adding small lunch items like soups and sandwiches, and different pastries like scones, biscotti, tarts and mini cheesecakes.
She not only gets feedback about her cupcakes, being tagged daily in several customers’ social media posts, but Hill hears a relaxing place to “hang out” was needed in the downtown area.
She still does a limited number of special orders like decorative tiered cakes or cupcakes for weddings, parties and holidays, Hill says, and hopes to do more once she adds another staff member at the cafe.
Hill wants to keep the cafe small, though, so she can “stay focused,” and be present to greet and check on customers, making sure they enjoyed their sweet treat.
“I want to be here,” she said. “You’re getting a ‘Kaysi cake’ from Kaysi, and I want you to be happy with what you’re getting.”
For more information, visit Kaysi Cakes on Facebook or call 814-952-8284.